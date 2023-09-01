Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Michigan Today

Washington Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)

Michigan (-4.5) Michigan Moneyline: -210

-210 Washington Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 56.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.