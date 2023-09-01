Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Michigan Today

Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSW,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSW,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-250)

Red Wings (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+200)

Ducks (+200) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-16.5)

Michigan State (-16.5) Michigan State Moneyline: -1600

-1600 Oakland Moneyline: +900

+900 Total: 137.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Hawks (-11.5)

Hawks (-11.5) Hawks Moneyline: -650

-650 Pistons Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 246.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-17.5)

Loyola Marymount (-17.5) Loyola Marymount Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +1000

+1000 Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.