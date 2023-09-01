Michigan BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Michigan Today
Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSW,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-250)
- Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+200)
- Total: 6.5
Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-16.5)
- Michigan State Moneyline: -1600
- Oakland Moneyline: +900
- Total: 137.5
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Hawks (-11.5)
- Hawks Moneyline: -650
- Pistons Moneyline: +450
- Total: 246.5
Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-17.5)
- Loyola Marymount Moneyline: -2000
- Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +1000
- Total: 143.5
