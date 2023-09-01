Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Michigan Today

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Warriors (-9.5)

Warriors (-9.5) Warriors Moneyline: -450

-450 Pistons Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 240.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.