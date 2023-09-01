Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Michigan Today

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)

Michigan (-1.5) Michigan Moneyline: -125

-125 Alabama Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 45.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-7.5)

Rockets (-7.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Pistons Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 226.5

