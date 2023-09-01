Michigan BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games in Michigan Today
Indiana State Sycamores vs. Michigan State Spartans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Michigan State (-8.5)
- Total: 150.5
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Chicago (-14.5)
- Total: 140.5
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET, TSN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Raptors (-4.5)
- Raptors Moneyline: -190
- Pistons Moneyline: +155
- Total: 230.5
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-5.5)
- Cowboys Moneyline: -250
- Lions Moneyline: +200
- Total: 52
