The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .287.

In 58 of 91 games this season (63.7%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 32 games this year (35.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), with two or more runs eight times (8.8%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .352 AVG .214 .402 OBP .290 .521 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 24 RBI 31 40/11 K/BB 40/13 2 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings