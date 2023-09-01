The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Central Michigan won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Michigan State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Spartans were favored by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

