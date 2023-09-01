The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) are overwhelming 14.5-point underdogs on Friday, September 1, 2023 against the Michigan State Spartans (0-0). The total has been set at 45.5 points for this matchup.

Michigan State totaled 353.0 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 97th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 101st, giving up 416.5 yards per contest. On offense, Central Michigan ranked 86th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 80th in points allowed (375.3 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan State -14.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Looking to place a bet on Central Michigan vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Last season, six Central Michigan games went over the point total.

Last season, Central Michigan was the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Last season, Central Michigan won one of its three games when it was the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

Bet on Central Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Daniel Richardson threw for 1,978 yards (164.8 yards per game) while recording 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 56.1% completion percentage.

Lew Nichols generated 601 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry) and six TDs.

As a receiver, Nichols compiled 21 catches (on 31 targets) for 128 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bert Emanuel Jr. was a key part of the offense last year, compiling 54 passing yards with zero passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 50.0% completion percentage.

With 496 rushing yards (7.4 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns, Emanuel provided value with his legs in addition to through the air.

Joel Wilson got 57 targets last season and turned them into 44 grabs (3.7 per game) for 445 yards and six TDs.

On defense Thomas Incoom, who was on the field for 12 games, compiled 31 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and 10.5 sacks.

With 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games, Kyle Moretti was a significant contributor on defense last year.

Trey Jones amassed two interceptions to go along with 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 12 games.

Ronald Kent Jr. registered 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL and 30 tackles in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.