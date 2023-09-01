The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .219 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 88 games this year (47.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.6% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 games this season (33%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .200 AVG .242 .253 OBP .361 .321 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings