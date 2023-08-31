Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) are favored, by 13.5 points, facing the FCS Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup.
Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-13.5)
|54.5
|-650
|+425
|DraftKings
|Western Michigan (-14)
|54.5
|-600
|+440
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-13.5)
|54.5
|-630
|+450
|PointsBet
|Western Michigan (-13.5)
|-
|-500
|+375
Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends
- Western Michigan won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- The Broncos were favored by 13.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Saint Francis (PA) went 9-1-0 ATS last season.
- The Red Flash covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in two of two chances last year.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
