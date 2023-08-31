The Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) are favored, by 13.5 points, facing the FCS Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • Venue: Waldo Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline
BetMGM Western Michigan (-13.5) 54.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Western Michigan (-14) 54.5 -600 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Western Michigan (-13.5) 54.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Western Michigan (-13.5) - -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

  • Western Michigan won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Broncos were favored by 13.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Saint Francis (PA) went 9-1-0 ATS last season.
  • The Red Flash covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in two of two chances last year.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.