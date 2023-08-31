The Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Western Michigan was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking ninth-worst with 301.9 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 40th in the FBS (352.3 yards allowed per game). Saint Francis (PA) ranked 26th in total offense this season (432.9 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FCS with 432.9 yards allowed per game.

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics (2022)

Western Michigan Saint Francis (PA) 301.9 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.9 (24th) 352.3 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (39th) 136.3 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (31st) 165.7 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (38th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 25 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Jack Salopek recorded a passing stat line last year of 1,285 yards with a 49.1% completion rate (104-for-212), seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an average of 107.1 yards per game.

Last year Sean Tyler took 209 rushing attempts for 1,027 yards (85.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

La'Darius Jefferson collected 235 rushing yards on 56 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Corey Crooms reeled in 57 catches for 814 yards (67.8 per game) while being targeted 108 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Jehlani Galloway tacked on 344 yards on 28 grabs. He was targeted 53 times, and averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game.

Anthony Sambucci grabbed 20 passes on 39 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown, compiling 23.0 receiving yards per game.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Doyle threw for 1,913 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating one touchdown while racking up 310 yards.

Lovell Armstead racked up three rushing touchdowns on 42.2 yards per game last season.

Quasean Holmes ran for five touchdowns on 479 yards a year ago.

Makai Jackson averaged 82.7 receiving yards and grabbed nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dawson Snyder collected four touchdowns and had 779 receiving yards (64.9 ypg) in 2022.

Elijah Sarratt grabbed 41 passes on his way to 695 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns a season ago.

