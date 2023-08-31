Looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 1, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup, and picking Buffalo (+27.5) over Wisconsin against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 1 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.1 points

Wisconsin by 13.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (OH) +17 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 5.1 points

Miami (FL) by 5.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ball State +26.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.4 points

Kentucky by 20.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 MAC Total Bets

Over 45.5 - Central Michigan vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Buffalo vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49.5 - Ball State vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 46.1 points

46.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Final 2022 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio 10-4 (7-1 MAC) 31.8 / 28.3 421.4 / 426.9 Eastern Michigan 9-4 (5-3 MAC) 29.8 / 28.5 365.5 / 376.8 Toledo 9-5 (5-3 MAC) 31.3 / 25.1 402.4 / 326.3 Buffalo 7-6 (5-3 MAC) 28.5 / 26.7 377.2 / 395.3 Bowling Green 6-7 (5-3 MAC) 23.5 / 32.5 334.4 / 419.6 Miami (OH) 6-7 (4-4 MAC) 20.2 / 22.6 305.6 / 371.6 Western Michigan 5-7 (4-4 MAC) 19.0 / 24.1 301.9 / 352.3 Kent State 5-7 (4-4 MAC) 28.4 / 29.0 417.9 / 432.7 Ball State 5-7 (3-5 MAC) 23.3 / 26.9 386.1 / 398.0 Central Michigan 4-8 (3-5 MAC) 24.8 / 28.2 366.4 / 375.3 Northern Illinois 3-9 (2-6 MAC) 27.3 / 32.8 373.1 / 395.7 Akron 2-10 (1-7 MAC) 21.8 / 33.5 371.4 / 404.8

