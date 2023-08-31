Thursday's game between the Detroit Tigers (59-74) and the New York Yankees (65-68) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on August 31.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (8-8) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (5-4).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 37-56 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (523 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Tigers Schedule