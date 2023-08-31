Riley Greene vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
On Thursday, Riley Greene (.118 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .284 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (44.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.300
|AVG
|.267
|.356
|OBP
|.335
|.458
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|59/17
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
