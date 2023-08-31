The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.8%), homering in 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 39
.271 AVG .225
.336 OBP .299
.372 SLG .310
9 XBH 9
2 HR 1
12 RBI 12
35/13 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Schmidt (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
