Matt Vierling -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .318 this season while batting .262 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.

Vierling has recorded a hit in 66 of 107 games this year (61.7%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has driven home a run in 20 games this year (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31 of 107 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .228 AVG .294 .295 OBP .341 .302 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings