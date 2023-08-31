On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .224 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Kelly has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 35 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 15 .214 AVG .325 .214 OBP .378 .214 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 6/0 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings