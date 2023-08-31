After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 48 of 86 games this season (55.8%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (19 of 86), with more than one RBI four times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (31.4%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .253 AVG .232 .287 OBP .273 .440 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 32/7 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

