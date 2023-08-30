Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (.621 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Yankees Player Props
|Tigers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Yankees
|Tigers vs Yankees Odds
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .243 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 122), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (18.9%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46 of 122 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Carson Kelly
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.264
|AVG
|.221
|.342
|OBP
|.284
|.425
|SLG
|.321
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|43/22
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Cole (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 28th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 168 2/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.