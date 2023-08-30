The New York Yankees (64-68) and the Detroit Tigers (59-73) will square off on Wednesday, August 30 at Comerica Park, with Gerrit Cole getting the nod for the Yankees and Joey Wentz taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Tigers' matchup against the Yankees but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.50.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a record of 3-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

New York has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 1-4 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (41.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) Javier Báez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.