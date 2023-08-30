Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Gerrit Cole, who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 134 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Detroit has scored 521 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound for his first start this season.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Joey Wentz Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole

