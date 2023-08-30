How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Gerrit Cole, who will start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 134 home runs.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.
- Detroit has scored 521 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound for his first start this season.
- The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gerrit Cole
