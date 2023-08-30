Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (113) this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (75 of 130), with multiple hits 30 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48 games this season (36.9%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.312
|OBP
|.319
|.361
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|71/33
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (11-4) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks second, 1.042 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
