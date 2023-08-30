Spencer Torkelson and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (113) this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (75 of 130), with multiple hits 30 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 48 games this season (36.9%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .212 AVG .250 .312 OBP .319 .361 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 71/33 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

