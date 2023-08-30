Riley Greene -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Greene has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .286.

Greene has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 27 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 44.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .305 AVG .267 .358 OBP .335 .465 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 59/16 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings