On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.319) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

Vierling has recorded a hit in 65 of 106 games this season (61.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.6%).

In six games this season, he has homered (5.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 20 games this season (18.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .227 AVG .294 .296 OBP .341 .303 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 37/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings