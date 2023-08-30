Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .286 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- He has homered in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 89), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.353
|AVG
|.214
|.406
|OBP
|.290
|.532
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|36/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
