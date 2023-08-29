Tigers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (59-72) against the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.
The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-2) versus the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Detroit is 9-9 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 519 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
