The Detroit Tigers (59-72) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the New York Yankees (63-68), at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees.

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers' Skubal (3-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.06, a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Skubal has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (3-5) pitches first for the Yankees to make his third start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.

Over his 42 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .218 against him. He has a 3.13 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

In 29 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

