Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (59-72) will clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have gone 9-9 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Detroit has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have come away with 17 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 14-24 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+180) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

