Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.4%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (3.8%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.225
|.336
|OBP
|.299
|.372
|SLG
|.310
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will look to King (3-5) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
