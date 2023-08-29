Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Yankees Player Props
|Tigers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Yankees
|Tigers vs Yankees Odds
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .226.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 85 games this year (49.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 85 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.212
|AVG
|.242
|.262
|OBP
|.361
|.341
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (164 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.