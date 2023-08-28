Zach McKinstry and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

In 60.8% of his 120 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.2% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .258 AVG .221 .336 OBP .284 .398 SLG .321 16 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 41/21 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings