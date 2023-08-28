Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on August 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and others when the Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 112 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.316/.438 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has recorded 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .290/.355/.543 slash line so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 130 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.332/.438 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs, 58 walks and 55 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .266/.393/.622 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|6
|12
|0
