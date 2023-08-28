Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Astros.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with at least two hits 12 times (15.6%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.4% of his games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.272
|AVG
|.225
|.338
|OBP
|.299
|.376
|SLG
|.310
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .309 batting average against him.
