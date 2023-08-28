Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.319) this season, fueled by 98 hits.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has an RBI in 20 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (29.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.225
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.341
|.303
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|35/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 7.26 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
