Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .258 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 41 of 84 games this season (48.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (18 of 84), with two or more RBI four times (4.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 84 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.206
|AVG
|.242
|.257
|OBP
|.361
|.313
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send Severino (3-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .309 batting average against him.
