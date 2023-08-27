The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz will take on the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 131 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 514 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Faedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal - 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Touki Toussaint

