Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (9-6) versus the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (514 total).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 21 Cubs L 7-6 Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
August 22 Cubs W 8-6 Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
August 23 Cubs L 6-4 Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros L 9-2 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros - Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees - Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs TBA
August 30 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
September 1 @ White Sox - Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint

