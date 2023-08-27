Find the injury report for the Chicago Sky (13-21), which currently has two players listed, as the Sky ready for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (10-24) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, August 27 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Sky enter this game after a 94-87 loss to the Aces on Thursday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces her team in assists per game (6), and also puts up 10 points and 5.7 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith paces the Sky at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 9.8 points.

Kahleah Copper paces her squad in points per contest (18.2), and also averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is putting up 9.7 points, 2.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Marina Mabrey posts 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, she puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 159.5

