The Seattle Storm (10-24) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.4 points per game) to help them knock off Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.2) and the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sky have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Storm have compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Seattle has an ATS record of 15-14 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Sky's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

A total of 15 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

