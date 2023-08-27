The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .293 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Greene has gotten a hit in 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (29%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (29%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.2% of his games this season (42 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .320 AVG .267 .372 OBP .335 .491 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 57/15 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings