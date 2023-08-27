Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .248 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 47 of 76 games this year (61.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 76 games so far this year.

Other Tigers Players vs the Astros

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.273 AVG .225
.341 OBP .299
.355 SLG .310
8 XBH 9
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
31/13 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
