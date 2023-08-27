On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this year (47 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has an RBI in 19 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Astros

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .257 AVG .232 .282 OBP .273 .451 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 31/5 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings