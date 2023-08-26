Zach McKinstry vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Astros.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- McKinstry is batting .455 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 61.0% of his 118 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 22 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (43 of 118), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.340
|OBP
|.284
|.391
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|39/20
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-9) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
