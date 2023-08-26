The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

McKinstry is batting .455 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 61.0% of his 118 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has an RBI in 22 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (43 of 118), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .263 AVG .221 .340 OBP .284 .391 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 39/20 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

