Tigers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 26
Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th victory of the campaign when his Detroit Tigers (59-69) host the Houston Astros (72-58) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (9-9) versus the Tigers and Rodriguez (9-6).
Tigers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- Rodriguez goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .227 batting average against him.
- Rodriguez is looking to record his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Rodriguez will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Astros
- He will take the hill against an Astros offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1118 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 167 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Rodriguez has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will send Brown (9-9) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 4.57, a 3.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.
- Brown has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Hunter Brown vs. Tigers
- The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (28th in the league) with 131 home runs.
- The Tigers have gone 6-for-19 with four RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
