Player props can be found for Kyle Tucker and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Houston Astros visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .233/.315/.441 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has collected 83 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a .290/.354/.549 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 134 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.370/.516 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 83 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .256/.355/.427 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0

