Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -130 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has entered 90 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 37-53 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of its 128 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-35 31-34 24-30 35-38 47-49 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.