Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (72-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-69) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-9) for the Astros and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 37 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (512 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule