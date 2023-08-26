New Mexico State vs. UMass: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) square off against the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup in this article.
New Mexico State vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
New Mexico State vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|44.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|45
|-325
|+260
|PointsBet
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|45
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|New Mexico State (-7.5)
|-
|-
|-
New Mexico State vs. UMass Betting Trends
- New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Aggies were favored by 7.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- UMass covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.
- The Minutemen were 4-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
New Mexico State & UMass 2023 Futures Odds
|New Mexico State
|To Win CUSA
|+2000
