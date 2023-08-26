Kerry Carpenter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Astros.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .290 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with three homers.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 85 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.369
|AVG
|.214
|.422
|OBP
|.290
|.567
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|32/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
