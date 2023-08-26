Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Astros.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .290 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with three homers.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 of 85 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .369 AVG .214 .422 OBP .290 .567 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 32/11 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings