Carson Kelly is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosAugust 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 21 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .216.

In 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 15 .000 AVG .325 .000 OBP .378 .000 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 2/0 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

